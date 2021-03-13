Four people died in plane crash near Almaty, according to preliminary data

NUR-SULTAN, March 13. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, four people were killed, two were injured in the crash of the Antonov An-26 aircraft near the Almaty airport, according to press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

"According to preliminary data, four people were killed, two injured were sent to the nearest hospital," the statement said.

"At 17:25 (14:25 Moscow time), information was received from the dispatching service of the Almaty airport that at 17:22 (14:22 Moscow time) the An-26 military aircraft from Nur-Sultan to Almaty disappeared from the radar and made an emergency landing at the Almaty airport," the press service explained.

It was noted that fire at the scene was put out.