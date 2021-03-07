Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries starts pipeline accident investigation

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries have initiated assessment of the damage on the hydrocarbon spill site on the Ob River in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District. An administrative investigation was opened according to the fact of the accident, the regulator’s press service says.

"Representatives of the central office of the Federal Agency for Fisheries and its Lower Ob territorial department inspected the gas pipeline rupture point on the Ob River near Nizhnevartovsk City, resulting in atmospheric emission of petroleum gas and gas condensate vapors and inflammation of light hydrocarbons," the press service says. "The Lower Ob Territorial Department of the Federal Agency for Fisheries opened the administrative investigation according to signs of elements of an administrative offense under Articles 8.33 [Violation of protection rules of habitat or migration routes of fauna objects and aquatic biological resources - TASS] and 8.48 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses [Failure to observe requirements to preservation of aquatic biological resources and their habitat]," the press service noted.

Water and soil sampling and aquatic organisms gathering will start after having the access directly to the accident site, the regulator added.

On Saturday, a hydrocarbon spill occurred on the pipeline of Siburtyumengaz Company in the area of Nizhnevartovsk, resulting in fire outbreak in the water area of the Ob River. According to preliminary estimates of the Russian technical regulator, about 700 tonnes of hydrocarbons could be in the underwater pipeline segment.