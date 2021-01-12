Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Crimea cell get between 13 and 18 years behind bars

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 12. /TASS/. The Southern Military District Court has found guilty three members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia from Crimea’s Belogorsk and delivered sentences of between 13 and 18 years behind bars, the court’s press service told reporters Tuesday.

The court found that three locals created a structural cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Belogorsk. The three men were spreading ideas of the terrorist organization among locals, persuading them to join the group as well as engaging in activities aimed at forcible seizure of state power and changing Russia’s constitutional order.