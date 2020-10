ANKARA, November 1. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a powerful earthquake that hit Turkey’s Izmir region has risen to 39, the Turkish emergency agency said in a statement.

"The earthquake has killed at least 39 people," the statement reads.

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos on Friday. It was also felt in Istanbul and Athens.