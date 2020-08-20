FSB intercepted attempt by Ukraine’s intelligence to kidnap leader of Donbass’ militia

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained seven people for the kidnapping attempt of one of the leaders of the Donbass people’s militia organized by Ukrainian intelligence services, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS.

"Russia’s FSB as a result of conducting a special operation has uncovered and intercepted the unlawful act of Ukraine’s special services of kidnapping on Russian territory and forceful transporting to Ukraine one of the leaders of the Donbass people’s militia who took active part in warfare against the Ukrainian armed forces," the Center reported. Immediately during the kidnapping attempt seven Russian citizens were detained. The kidnapping was organized and coordinated by Ukrainian citizens Andrey Baydala and Igor Mishchenko.

The Ukrainian special services used a group of individuals detained for the abduction of the leader of the Donbass people’s militia to plot more abduction activities and murders of Russian citizens, the Public Relations Center oinformed TASS.

"In the course of investigative actions it has been established that the group of Makarov and Pyzin was used by the Ukrainian special services <…> for preparing several more crimes related to abduction activities and murders of Russian citizens," the center said. "On instructions from the Ukrainian special services, members of the organized crime group kept an eye on specific addresses in Russia’s regions and travelled to the DPR to fulfill some tasks.".