Russia restricts access to website that issued bomb threats against schools during vote

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian prosecutors restricted access to a foreign web service that issued threats of explosions against schools that hosted district election commissions during the vote on amendments to Russia’s Constitution, Deputy Head of the Department for Supervision over Compliance with Legislation on Federal Security, Inter-Ethnic Relations and Combating Extremism and Terrorism of the Prosecutor General’s Office Alexei Zhafyarov said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament on Monday.

"Measures have been taken to restrict access to a foreign Internet service that was used to help spread fake anonymous messages on bombs planted at general education institutions. This way, attempts were made to disrupt the work of those polling stations where the vote took place," he said.

The prosecutors also restricted access to the websites created for the purpose of organizing mass protests, Zhafyarov said.

"As part of preparing and holding the all-Russian vote on the approval of the amendments to Russia’s Constitution, we organized work to reveal and prevent the spread of untrue publicly significant information aimed at destabilizing the political situation in the country and obstructing the exercise of citizens’ electoral rights," he said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia also carried out work to thwart the dissemination of false and clearly fabricated information by a non-government organization acting as a foreign agent about the election process at some polling stations in Moscow and the Perm Region, Zhafyarov said.

Overall, the Prosecutor General’s Office submitted 11 requests to the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor for restricting access to fake information on the issue of voting. On their basis, more than 107 websites were blocked, he said.