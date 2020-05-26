13,000 hectares of forests ablaze in Russia, says minister

MOSCOW, May 26./TASS/. As many as 64 wildfires are reported in Russia as of May 26, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Dmitry Kobylkin said on Tuesday.

"We have 64 forest fires as of now, the total area is 13,000 hectares," the minister told a session on spring floods and the fire situation with the participation of President Vladimir Putin.

According to Kobylkin, a state of emergency over the wildfires has been introduced in four Russian regions. It was introduced "throughout the Baikal Region, and in one municipal district of Tuva, Khakassia and the Irkutsk Region," he noted.