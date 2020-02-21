Four-year-old with suspected coronavirus taken to hospital in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

"Yekaterinburg’s Kirovsky District Court has satisfied the administrative claim of the Sverdlovsk Region Department of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare on the forced hospitalization of a four-year-old girl with suspected coronavirus infection to the City Clinical Hospital No. 40. The child will remain in hospital until February 26. The verdict is to be enforced immediately," the message informs.

YEKATERINBURG, February 21. /TASS/. Yekaterinburg’s Kirovsky District Court has ruled to send a four-year-old girl with suspected coronavirus to one of the city’s hospitals, the Sverdlovsk Regional Court’s press service informed reporters on Friday.

According to the press service, on February 2, a family with two children returned from China’s Sanya to Yekaterinburg. On February 13, medical professionals informed that one of the children was exhibiting symptoms of an acute respiratory disease. The child’s mother refused to hospitalize the girl or to conduct any tests to find out the source of the infection. The local department of the Russian consumer rights watchdog addressed the court with the demand for the child’s forced hospitalization.

The press service informed TASS that the Kirovsky District Court had also sent another child with suspected coronavirus for treatment.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan — a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 12 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus. Cases of COVID-19 have been detected in at least 26 countries, including Russia. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency. Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus nears 75,600 in China with over 2,200 reported deaths. Meanwhile, over 18,300 people are said to have recovered from it.