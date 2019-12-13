{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Five Islamic State members suspected of plotting terrorist attacks detained in Moscow

The FSB branch in Moscow and the Moscow region has opened a criminal case, the defendants have been taken into custody
© Russian Federal Security Service's Center for Public Relations/TASS

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry have carried out an operation in Moscow, detaining five members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), who plotted terrorist attacks, the FSB said in a statement.

"The Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry have exposed an Islamic State cell consisting of two Russian nationals and three citizens of Central Asian countries, who planned to carry out subversive and terrorist acts," the statement reads.

Communication devices with instructions from the international terrorist organization’s emissaries were seized from the suspects during searches. "In addition, an arms cache was found, which contained a Kalashnikov rifle, a Makarov pistol, ammunition and an improvised explosive device," the FSB added.

The FSB branch in Moscow and the Moscow region has opened a criminal case, the defendants have been taken into custody.

"An investigation continues in this regard," the FSB said.

