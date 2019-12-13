Wall collapses in burning warehouse in Moscow’s south

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. A wall has collapsed as a result of the fire that engulfed a warehouse in Moscow’s south, the capital’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"A wall has collapsed. There remains a risk that other structures will collapse as well," the spokesperson said.

The acting head of the Emergencies Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow, Sergei Zheltov told reporters that firefighting efforts were hampered by high temperatures and explosions of fuel tanks, flammable liquids, paints and varnishes. The fire expanded to 7,000 square meters whereas the building is about 30,000 square meters.

TASS reported from the site that people had been evacuated from neighboring buildings.

One firefighter was injured while extinguishing the blaze. The fire broke out in the warehouse on Friday noon, spreading intensively. Two helicopters are dumping water on the blazes.