Court sentences Crimean members of Hizb ut-Tahrir

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 12. /TASS/. The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don on Tuesday sentenced six Crimean citizens, accused of being involved in activity of the Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist group outlawed in Russia, to between 7 and 19 years in a high-security colony, a TASS correspondent has reported.

"The defendants have been found guilty," the judge said.

Muslim Aliyev was sentenced to 19 years behind bars, Inver Bekirov to 18 years, Vadim Siruk and Emir-Usein Kuku to 12 years, Refat Alimov to 8 years, Arsen Dzepparov to 7 years.