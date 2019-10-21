Armenian president offers condolences over tragedy in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region

YEREVAN, October 21. /TASS/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, expressing condolences over the tragedy at a gold mine in the Krasnoyarsk Region, in which 15 people were killed.

"In his letter to Vladimir Putin, Armen Sarkissian offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to the injured," the press service of the presidential administration reported.

On October 19, a dam at a gold mine burst on the Seiba River in the Shchetinkino village area, Krasnoyarsk Region. The Sisim company [part of Sibzoloto] was the goldfield developer. Water practically washed away two temporary workers' dormitories, in which there could be up to 80 people. According to the latest information, 15 were killed when the dam burst. Five people are missing. Several others were injured and are staying in hospital.