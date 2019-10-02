Russian border guards open fire on North Korean poachers in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian border guards have opened fire while pursuing a North Korean vessel engaged in poaching in the Sea of Japan, five North Koreans were injured as a result, medical care has been provided to all of them, the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service - the FSB - informed TASS.

"As a result of [their] failure to comply with the border guards’ legitimate demands, gunfire was employed to stop one of the vessels," the FSB reported.

The ship was detained, and its crew consisting of 21 North Korean citizens was evacuated, in addition, a fire that broke out in its engine compartment was extinguished.

"Five poachers were wounded, medical assistance is being rendered to them," the FSB added.

It noted that border guards had foiled the activities of 64 North Korean poachers on board of four fishing vessels in Russia’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan on October 1 and 2. They found and seized about six tonnes of illegally caught squid, more than 600 kg of crab and three sharks, along with fishing gear.

"The intruding poachers were transported to Port of Nakhodka for further proceedings and a procedural decision," the FSB concluded.