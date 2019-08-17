FAC continues to decrypt black boxes of A321 plane

MOSCOW, August 17. / TASS /. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) continues to analyze the data from the flight recorders of the A321 aircraft, which crashed on August 15 in the Moscow Region, a source in the department told TASS on Saturday.

"The work with black boxes in the laboratory continues, information is being analyzed," the source said. He noted, "it is premature to talk about the end of the decoding of the recorders."

On Thursday, an Ural Airlines Airbus A321, headed from Moscow to Crimea’s Simferopol, performed an emergency landing in the countryside near Zhukovsky International Airport. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the plane suffered a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The crew managed to land the plane in a cornfield and evacuate all the passengers. There were over 230 people, including 41 children, aboard the aircraft.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the emergency landing.