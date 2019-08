TASS, August 10. A member of the Russian Federal Guard is wounded, after a man opens fire during an identification check in Tyumen, Russian Federal National Guard Troops Service representative Valery Gribakin told TASS on Saturday.

"In Tyumen, a patrol stopped a suspicious citizen at one of the apartment buildings. As the officers approached, the man threw an unknown object in their direction and opened fire, wounding one of the patrolmen," Gribakin said.