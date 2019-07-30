Fires in Siberia pose no threat to people but forecast is complicated, says prime minister

GORKI, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expects proposals for building up an Emergencies Ministry group in the regions with a difficult fire situation as it is necessary to prevent the spread of the fire to the borders of communities.

"Proposals should be prepared - the Emergencies Ministry already prepared them - and present them to the government in order to reinforce the group and help as possible the regions that are experiencing the most difficult situation. It is just, and it should be done," the prime minister said at a session with the deputy prime ministers to which Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev was also invited.

Medvedev highlighted that "there is no direct threat to the people’s security and lives yet but the forecast is complicated." "It is necessary to prevent the spread of the fire to the borders of communities," he noted.