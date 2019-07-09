Rescuers to complete post-disaster relief in flood-hit Siberian region by July 19

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who chairs the governmental commission on post-disaster recovery in the flood-hit Irkutsk Region in southeastern Siberia, has tasked the Russian emergencies ministry with completing the disaster relief effort by July 19, his spokesperson told TASS on Tuesday.

"Following the governmental commission’s meeting, deputy premier Vitaly Mutko tasked the Russian emergencies ministry jointly with the Irkutsk Region government to complete disaster relief efforts by July 19, 2019," Mutko’s press service said.

Besides, the regional authorities are to compile lists of affected persons by July 10 and to complete the disinfection and debris removal at flood-hit areas by July 15, 2019.

In a separate development, a convoy of the Russian Defense Ministry’s special heavy equipment, comprising about 60 vehicles, arrived in the worst-hit settlement of Tulun to repair roads and coastal revetments.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s latest figures, the floods in the Irkutsk Region left 24 people dead, including one child, nine people remain unaccounted for. A total of 10,800 houses in 107 communities that are home to over 34,000 people, including more than 8,000 children, were flooded from late June when floods started in the Irkutsk Region in East Siberia. Forty-nine socially significant facilities, more than 11,000 residential yards and 48 road sections were flooded, and 22 highway bridges of local significance were damaged.

As of Tuesday morning, 190 houses in the town of Tulun remained flooded. The emergency regime continues to be in effect in the region.