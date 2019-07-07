Captain of boat that capsized in Black Sea arrested for two months

KRASNODAR, July 7. /TASS/. A court in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory has sanctioned a two-month arrest of the captain of a pleasure boat that capsize some 100 meters off the Black Sea shore in the Tuapse district killing two people, Tuapse’s district transport prosecutor, Maxim Stepanenko, said on Sunday.

"The Tuapse transport prosecutor’s office today upheld a motion of the Southern investigative directorate in transport of the Russian Investigative Committee to arrest the pleasure boat’s captain. The motion was sustained by the court which ruled to place the captain under arrest for a term of two months," he said.

The pleasure boat capsized near the village of Dzhubga, Tuapse district, Krasnodar Territory, on Friday evening. Two people died. According to investigators, the 12-seat boat was overloaded by five times carrying at least 55 passengers onboard. Moreover, the boat owner was not registered as a self-employed entrepreneur and had no license for passenger services.

A criminal case was opened.