Over 220 houses remain flooded in southeast Siberia’s Tulun

IRKUTSK, July 7. /TASS/. As of Sunday morning, over 220 houses remain inundated in the flood-hit southeastern Siberian city of Tulun, a spokesperson for the Irkutsk Region department of the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"One settlement - the city of Tulun - remains flooded. There, 224 houses with a population of 560 people (including 140 children), and 224 gardens are inundated," the source said.

As of Saturday morning, 346 buildings in Tulun were flooded. Therefore, water receded from 122 houses in the past 24 hours.

The regional emergencies service said power supplies remain disrupted for over 1,800 consumers living in five flood-hit settlements as of Sunday morning.

The floods in the Irkutsk Region began in late June amid heavy rains that coincided with the melting of snow covering the Eastern Sayan mountain range. A state of emergency has been declared in the region. The floods affected almost 10,400 buildings, accommodating 34,700 people, in 107 settlements. According to latest reports, 22 people were killed as a result of the floods, 11 are still listed as missing and over 400 were hospitalized.