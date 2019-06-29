Putin instructs Irkutsk authorities on measures to fight flood consequences

BRATSK, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has determined together with the authorities of the Irkutsk region the urgent measures that should be taken to liquidate consequences of the flood in the region.

Speaking at an emergency meeting at the Bratsk airport the President said that first of all people in the flood-hit areas should be kept fully informed.

"We need to ensure that people are informed about what is going on, where the temporary shelters are located, where you can get help, including medical care, as well as drinking water, food, medicines and basic necessities," Putin said at a meeting in Bratsk.

"Particular attention should be paid to the uninterrupted supply of drinking water in required volumes to the citizens," he stressed.

He demanded that the authorities should start restoration of the housing, affected by the flood, immediately.

"Now I am asking you now, without delay, to outline an action plan for the restoration of housing, in order to complete this work as quickly as possible," said the head of state stressing that people should not stay in the streets by the winter.

The infrastructure, schools and hospitals that were affected by the flood should also be restored as soon as possible, he added.

The President also instructed the authorities to assess the damage the flood caused to the area as soon as possible.

He ordered the authorities to immediately pay compensations to the victims of the disaster.

"We need to start paying payments to the citizens immediately, literally today," he said.

"You should ensure that the money not only reach the region - as reported by the Finance Minister [Anton Siluanov], the money should already be here in the region, but this is not enough - it should reach every household, "Putin said.

Heavy rains caused a strong flood in the Irkutsk region. According to the data received from the local department of the Emergencies Ministry, 4,042 residential buildings with a population of 9,919 people, including more than 2,269 children, were flooded. Five people died and several were reported missing.