Russian stock market rises at start of trading

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock market posted gains at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan also strengthened.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and the RTS indices were both up 0.73% at 2,533.8 points and 1,110.04 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 11.35 kopecks to 10.7175 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its gains to 2,545.41 points, up 1.2%, while the RTS index stood at 1,115.12 points, also up 1.2%. At the same time, the yuan strengthened to 10.7425 rubles, gaining 13.85 kopecks.