China imposes 34% tariffs on all US products — State Council

BEIJING, April 4. /TASS/. Chinese authorities will impose additional tariffs of 34% on all products imported from the United States, effective April 10, the Tariff Commission of the State Council announced.

This move is a response to the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump. "The actions of the United States do not comply with international trade rules, severely undermine China’s legitimate rights and interests, and represent a typical example of unilateral coercion," the statement said.

The Ministry of Commerce of China also announced that China has added 11 US technology companies to its unreliable entity list and 16 US technology companies to its export control list.

The companies added to the unreliable entity list include Skydio, BRINC Drones, Red Six Solutions, SYNEXXUS, Firestorm Labs, Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Tactical Communications, Rapid Flight, and Insitu.

Among the companies included in the export control list restrictions are High Point Aerotechnologies, Logistics Holdings, Source Intelligence, Coalition For A Prosperous America, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Edge Autonomy Operations, Cyberlux·Corporation, Hudson Technologies, Saronic Technologies, Oceaneering International, Stick Rudder Enterprises, Cubic Corporation, S3 AeroDefense, TCOM, TextOre, ACT1 Federal.

The trade turnover between China and the United States reached $688.28 bln in 2024. Of this total, US exports to China amounted to $163.62 bln, nearly three times less than the exports from China to the United States. China imports agricultural products, microchips, machinery, hydrocarbons, and metals from the US. In turn, the US imports smartphones, computers, lithium-ion batteries, plastic products, household appliances, footwear, toys, and much more from China.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced that he would set a minimum tariff rate of 10% on imported goods. He also determined individual tariffs for certain countries, with a 34% tariff on imports from China.