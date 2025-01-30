Discord platform faces $61,000 fine for refusing to localize Russian users data — watchdog

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Discord platform faces a fine of up to 6 million rubles ($61,200) for refusing to fulfill its obligations to localize Russian users' personal data, the press service of Russian Federal Service Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technologies and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) told TASS.

"Roskomnadzor identified this violation by Discord Inc. before the decision was made to restrict access to the service. According to Article 8 of Article 13.11 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, if an operator fails to fulfill its obligation to ensure the recording, accumulation, and storage of personal data of Russian citizens using databases located in Russia when collecting personal data, it faces a fine of up to 6 million rubles," the watchdog reported.

The Russian media watchdog blocked the Discord platform in Russia on October 8, 2024 for violating legal requirements. The Discord social network was created in 2015 and was originally conceived as a platform for gamers. Roskomnadzor added Discord to the register of social networks in March 2024.