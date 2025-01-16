Number of passengers carried by Aeroflot via Kaliningrad up 23% in 2024

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried over 2.87 mln passengers via Kaliningrad in 2024, which is 23% higher than in 2023, the press service of the airline reported.

"Aeroflot, Rossiya and Pobeda carried more than 2.87 mln passengers through Kaliningrad, which is 23% higher than in 2023. Consequently, the group ensured 60% of total passenger flow of the Khrabrovo airport," the report said.

Air carriers performed flights to Kaliningrad from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg. According to figures provided by the press service, 1.13 mln passengers were carried on Aeroflot’s own flights via Kaliningrad (+8% compared with 2023), 778,000 people were carried on flights performed by Rossiya airline (+57%), while the Pobeda low-cost airline carried almost 964,000 passengers (+21%).

Moreover, on flights between Moscow and Kaliningrad the group’s passenger flow exceeded 2 mln for the first time ever and reached more than 2.14 mln people. On flights between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, over 700,000 people were carried, which is in line with last year’s level.