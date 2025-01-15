Tightening sanctions against Russia pushed oil prices above $80 in early January — IEA

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The tightening of US sanctions against Russia led to an increase in oil prices above $80 per barrel in early January, according to the January report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In addition, prices are being pressured by speculation about the introduction of sanctions on Iranian oil by the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump and a cold snap in North America, the IEA said.

According to IEA calculations, after the introduction of new US sanctions, about 160 tankers carrying 1.6 mln bpd of Russian oil in 2024, or about 22% of all oil exports from Russia, will fall under restrictions. The agency added that these sanctions restrictions may affect global oil supply chains.

Another risk factor for the global oil market is the possible tightening of US sanctions on Iranian oil exports, the IEA said. The agency recalled that on December 19, the United States expanded sanctions against ships transporting Iranian oil. Now, according to the IEA, the US sanctions affect the shadow fleet, which in 2024 transported an average of 500,000 bpd of Iranian oil, or a third of all its exports.