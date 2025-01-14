Gas reserves in European UGS down to 66%

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Natural gas reserves in European underground gas storages (UGS) declined to 66% and the rate of gas injection to UGS is 28% above the average value for the last five years, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

The withdrawal rate totaled 606 mln cubic meters. The EU took more than 35 bln cubic meters from UGS since the start of the heating season,

The total gas volume in UGS is 73.1 bln cubic meter as of early January. The average gas purchase price in Europe totaled $489 per 1,000 cubic meters in December and about $505 per 1,000 cubic meters in January thus far. The share of wind generation is 24 of EU’s power generation in January.

Capacity utilization of liquefied gas regasification and injection to European pipelines is now 41% of the maximum.