Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia down 2% in January-September 2024

TBILISI, October 21. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.8 bln in January-September 2024, which is 2% lower than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 10.9% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $522 mln in the period (up by 2.2% in annual terms), while imports were worth more than $1.3 bln (down by 3.8%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-September 2024, with mutual trade turnover equaling over $2.3 bln, up by 6.5% year-on-year, while the US came in third with mutual trade turnover exceeding $1.4 bln, down by 10.5% year-on-year, followed by China (over $1.4 bln), Azerbaijan (more than $956 mln), and Germany (around $937 mln).