Moscow airports functioning normally amid poor weather

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. All the Moscow airports are working normally amid the bad weather and snowfall, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"Airports of the metropolitan region - Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky, continue functioning normally," the regulator said on its Telegram channel. "Five checking cleanings of runways were performed in total in mentioned airports from 07:00 am to 07:00 pm [Moscow time, 04:00 am - 04:00 pm UTC]. No flights were cancelled due to weather conditions in the period in question. Six flights were delayed for a short period because of the need of further flushing of aircraft with anti-icing fluids," the regulator added.

Specialists of the air transport agency intensified monitoring of airports and airlines operations in the Moscow region.