India's coal production rises by 32% in April-September

NEW DELHI, October 4. /TASS/. India's coal production increased by 32% to 79.72 mln tons in the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year that began in April, according to India’s Ministry of Coal.

In the same period of the last fiscal year, the figure was 60.52 mln tons.

The volume of coal shipments increased by 34% and reached 87.86 mln tons as against 65.37 mln tons in April-September of fiscal year 2023-2024.

In the last financial year, India produced 1 bln tons of coal against 893 mln tons in the previous period. The increase in coal production not only strengthens India's energy security but also reduces its dependence on imports of this commodity, the ministry said.

By 2030, India's annual domestic coal demand will be 1.5 bln tons. The country's estimated reserves are 361 bln tons.