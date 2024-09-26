Russian banks’ profits in 2024 could exceed $35.7-41.1 bln — Bank of Russia

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Olga Polyakova confirmed the forecast for the banking sector's profits at 3.3-3.8 trillion rubles ($35.7-41.1 bln), she told journalists on the sidelines of the International Banking Forum.

"Yes," she said, commenting on the Central Bank's forecast for bank profits.

In September, the Bank of Russia raised its forecast for the profit of the Russian banking sector for 2024 from 3.1-3.6 trillion rubles ($33.49-38.89 bln) to 3.3-3.8 trillion rubles ($35.65-41 bln).

At the same time, the regulator retained its forecast for the sector's profit for 2025 at 2.7-3.2 trillion rubles ($29.17-34.57 bln).