Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 1.46% to 2,830.11 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.95% to 965 points. The yuan exchange rate added 0.18% to 13.15 rubles during the day.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,775-2,900 points on September 26, the company’s short-term outlook on the ruble’s market rate to yuan is 12.9-13.3 rubles while the outlook on the dollar’s over-the-counter rate equals 91-93 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on Thursday, the dollar exchange rate at the 91-93.5 rubles range, the euro at the 101-104 rubles range, while the yuan at the 12.6-13.3 rubles range.