Ruble slightly strengthening amid Central Bank's decision to raise key rate

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate almost did not react to the Bank of Russia's decision to raise the key rate to 19% per annum, but then began to grow slightly, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

Before the publication of the regulator's decision, the yuan exchange rate was at 12,707 rubles (-0.18%), as of 01:25 p.m. Moscow time.

As of 01:30 p.m. Moscow time, the yuan slightly slowed its decline to 12,709 rubles (-0.16%).

By 01:53 p.m. Moscow time, the yuan exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange accelerated its decline and amounted to 12.6915 rubles (-0.31%).

Earlier on Friday, the Bank of Russia raised the key rate by 100 basis points, to 19% per annum, and indicated the possibility of raising it at the next meeting.

Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.