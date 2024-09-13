MOEX Exchange Index below 2,600 points for the first time since September 4

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices are declining indices by more than 1% after the Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate to 19% per annum, according to exchange data of the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Index fell below 2,600 points for the first time since September 4, 2024, according to trading data of the Moscow Exchange.

As of 02:05 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index fell by 0.59%, to 2,599.67 points.

By 02:20 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 2,587.26 points (-1.04%), the RTS index was at 894.73 points (-1.04%). Meanwhile, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate grew by 0.15%, to 12.7495 rubles.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index grew by 0.55%, to 2,629.31 points, the RTS index went up by 0.55%, to 909.11 points.

At a meeting on September 13, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate from 18% to 19% per annum. The regulator also indicated the possibility of raising it at the next meeting.