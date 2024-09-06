Data Economy National Project to have $25.5 bln budget

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The planned budget of the new Data Economy National project will stand at 2.3 trillion rubles ($25.5 bln), General Director of the Digital Economy Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Sergey Plugotarenko told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The budget of the National Project of Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State has increased by several hundred billion rubles more. It was planned earlier that it will require 1.5 trillion rubles ($16.6 bln), while now it is planned to spend 2.3 trillion rubles for its implementation in total," Plugotarenko said.

The new National Project will succeed to the Digital Economy project and provides for creation of computation and data storage infrastructure with the use of national equipment, technologies and software.