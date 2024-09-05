Russia has export potential for security technologies in the Arctic — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Security technologies in the Arctic developed by Russia have an export potential, Alexander Bondar, director of the department for educational and scientific-technical activities of Russia's Emergencies Ministry, said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Today we can talk about the export potential of security technologies, not only about presenting Russia as a reliable partner in the Arctic region. Nowadays Russia has such a potential," he said.

To ensure safety in the Arctic, Russia's Emergencies Ministry is creating four integrated emergency rescue centers. The first one opened in Pevek in spring 2024. According to the plans, the second is to open in Sabetta in the 3rd quarter of 2025, comprising an area of 2,500 square meters. The partner in the construction of the center is Novatek. "That’s how they contribute to the safety of the Arctic," the ministry’s official emphasized. Construction of two more centers is underway in Dikson and Tiksi.

The second area of ensuring security in the Arctic is the deployment of the Ministry’s aviation forces to the area. "Today the locations of seven aviation crew have been determined, each consisting of two helicopters," Bondar added.

The crew should include Mi-8 helicopters of the Arctic modification and Mi-38 helicopters. The latter are capable of flying 750 kilometers. It is planned that the Ministry’s helicopters covering high-altitude flights will be able to use icebreakers as airfields, i.e. to refuel on them and receive equipment. Such crews will be based in Anadyr, Arkhangelsk, Dikson, Murmansk, Pevek, Sabetta, Tiksi and Khatanga. According to Bondar, this will help to turn the entire Arctic into the zone of security.

In January 2025, there will be large-scale Arctic drills in 10 regions within the Russian Arctic zone. Along with the Emergencies Ministry, 28 authorities, state corporations and economic entities will participate. "Almost 20 countries have confirmed their participation," Bondar noted.

