Agreement with Eurasian Economic Union to create new opportunities for Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. The free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will create new opportunities for Mongolia to expand cooperation with Russian, Mongolian leader Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union agreed to enter into a temporary agreement on free trade. I believe this agreement will improve the regulatory environment of bilateral trade between our countries and create specific new opportunities to expand economic cooperation," Khurelsukh said.

"The total volume of trade between Mongolia and Russia is growing in recent years and measures are taken to change the trade imbalance," he added.