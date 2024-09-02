Seligdar selling production in domestic market

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Seligdar is currently selling almost all the produced metals in the domestic market, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Russian mining and metals company Alexander Khrushch told TASS in an interview on the verge of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are largely selling everything in the domestic market at present. We are selling the entire volume of tin and copper produced this year in Russia," the chief executive said, noting that it is not related to inability to export metals or sanction lists.

"In particularly, we fully utilize the capacity of the Novosibirsk tin plant that should also work and make products. The similar situation occurs with gold. Not more than 3-4% go to exports, just for the market not to forget about us," he added.