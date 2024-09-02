Official magazine of Eastern Economic Forum on Far East’s development priorities released

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Roscongress Foundation has released the official magazine of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which will take place on September 3-6 in Vladivostok. The magazine is devoted to priorities for the development of the Far Eastern Federal District until 2030, according to information on the Forum’s website.

"The Roscongress Foundation has released the official magazine of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). <…> The main theme of the magazine reflects the Forum motto: ‘Far East 2030. Combining Strengths to Create New Potential’. It focuses on ten priorities for the development of the Far Eastern Federal District until 2030, features an interview with Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov, and provides details about support measures for residents of the region. Readers will also learn about the prospects for using small nuclear power plants in Russia and other countries. It will also address the theme of advanced technologies in material about the venture ecosystem of the Far East, which has been making significant progress in recent years," the statement reads.

Russian and English versions of the magazine will be distributed at the event venue, on Aeroflot flights between Moscow and Vladivostok, and based on a mailing list. The electronic version is also available on the Forum’s website. The magazine also covers the implementation of the Vladivostok master plan, travel destinations in the Primorsky Region and the cuisine of the Far East.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 3-6 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The Roscongress Foundation is organizing the EEF. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.