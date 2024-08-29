Kremlin calls transfer of income from Russian assets to Kiev theft

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The transfer of income from Russian assets to Ukraine is illegal and will have consequences for the European Union, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These are illegal actions. They will definitely have legal consequences. This is nothing but illegal expropriation - in Russian, theft - of our money, our assets," Peskov said.

He commented on the words of High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. He reported that Brussels has already sent 1.4 bln euro of income from Russian assets to Kiev, as well as to EU countries in the form of compensation for arms supplies.