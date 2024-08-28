Online retailer Ozon resumes sales of expensive electronics from China

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ozon Global, a cross-border trade division of Ozon marketplace, resumed sales of expensive electronics from Chinese vendors, a TASS reporter informs.

Notebooks, smartphones, tablets, and other goods with delivery from China are available on the marketplace again. Ozon’s press service confirms to TASS the expansion of the range of products from China in several categories of the high price segment.

"We continue developing the international showcase so that buyers can find any goods at an optimal price on Ozon. In particular, we have recently optimized the process of customs duties payment for buyers of goods above 200 euro - clients can pay it right on Ozon now," the press service said.

The company also offered special logistical tariffs for goods of small weight to vendors from China and Turkey in June.