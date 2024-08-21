Chinese State Council premier notes stable growth of Russian economy

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Qiang noted a stable growth of the Russian economy at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that Beijing is ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Moscow.

"Under your accurate guidance Russia maintained stable economic growth over the past two years," Li Qiang said at a meeting with Putin.

The Chinese official noted Russia’s GDP growth, stressing that Beijing, "as a friend and neighbor, is glad of such achievements with all heart," adding that under the guidance of leaders "the Sino-Russian relations are at an unprecedentedly high level."

"We are ready for full-fledged implementation of top-level agreements and constant expansion of comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation together with you," he said.