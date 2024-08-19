Russian, Chinese finance ministers to discuss expansion of cooperation on financial market

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese finance ministries will discuss strengthening of cooperation on the financial market at a meeting on Monday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told his Chinese colleague Lan Foan.

"Today we will discuss how to strengthen cooperation on the two countries’ financial markets, share proposals in the area of fiscal policy, coordination of cooperation in multisided formats," he said.

Siluanov also expects the results of the meeting to facilitate further expansion of the Sino-Russian relations.