Mikhail Somov scientific vessel returns from voyage to supply polar stations

ARKHANGELSK, August 6. /TASS/. The Mikhail Somov scientific expedition vessel returned to Arkhangelsk from a voyage to supply polar stations in the White, Barents and Kara Seas, the national hydrometeorology service's Northern branch, Sevhydromet, told TASS. The voyage's northernmost destination was a station on the Heiss Island, the Franz Josef Land archipelago.

"The Mikhal Somov has completed a voyage to supply stations in the White, Barents and Kara Seas," the press service said. "The northernmost destination was the Heiss Island."

The vessel has delivered more than 300 tons of fuel and about 400 tons of various cargoes: food, building materials and so on. New power generating units have been installed at several stations.

Sevhydromet's specialists have serviced meteorological equipment, communications and energy facilities. Ocean scientists of sea hydrometeorology department have inspected marine hydrometeorological stations, instruments and equipment. At the aerology stations, specialists have checked observation procedures and safety.

In late August, the Mikhail Somov will begin a supply voyage to the Far East along the Northern Sea Route.