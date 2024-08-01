Lufthansa Group suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut

BERLIN, August 1. /TASS/. Lufthansa Group suspends flights to Tel Aviv until August 8 and extends the suspension of flights to Beirut by August 12 in view of escalation of tensions in the Middle East, German air carrier’s press service told TASS.

"In connection with the current situation Lufthansa Group again adjusts its operations in the Far East. The cancellation of flights to Beirut will be renewed for one week, until August 12 inclusive," the airline said. "All passenger and freight flights to Tel Aviv will be suspended temporarily from the evening of Thursday, August 1, until August 8 inclusive," Lufthansa informed.

The air carrier offers free cancellation or rebooking of tickets for passengers affected by such measures. Lufthansa Group said earlier that flights to the capital of Lebanon would not take place until August 5.