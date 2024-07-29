Russia boosts barley exports to Saudi Arabia in 2024

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Barley exports from Russia to Saudi Arabia surged by a factor of nine from the start of this year until July 21, 2024 against the like period of the last year to 1.1 mln metric tons, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to estimates of experts, Russia exported over 1.1 mln metric tons of barley from the start of 2024 as of July 21. Compared to the like period of the last year, shipments increased by almost nine times," the center said.

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Russian barley buyers in 2024, it noted.

Russian barley exports surged by 2.1 times annually in January - May 2024 to more than three mln metric tons, Agroexport reported earlier.