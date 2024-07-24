Slovak Foreign Minister urges EC to quicker consider oil transit halt by Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, July 24. /TASS/. Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar urged the European Commission to consider the issue of transit of oil of Russian oil producer Lukoil being blocked by Ukraine as soon as possible.

On Monday, Slovakia together with Hungary asked the European Commission for assistance with the request to use "the agreement, on the basis of which Ukraine should not block oil transit" but the Commission postponed the decision on Wednesday, the minister said on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"I decisively deny games with Slovak energy security and hope that common sense, the European law and interests of citizens of this community will finally prevail. I urge the European Commission not to waste time and to take the side of its member-countries and especially its residents as soon as possible," Blanar said.

Ukraine halted transit of oil of Russian oil producer Lukoil via its territory to Hungary and Slovakia due to inclusion of the company into the black list. Russian oil is supplied to these countries over the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukraine.