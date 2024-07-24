Annual inflation in Russia down to 9.18% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared down from 9.21% a week earlier to 9.18% from July 16 to 22, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market stood at the last week level - 0.11% over the week from July 16 to 22, 2024, in the consumer market," the ministry informed.

"In the food sector, the price growth rate was moderate; the drop in prices for fruits and vegetables resumed. In the nonfood segment, the price growth rate was 0.12%: the price drop resumed for cars, the price decline rate for medical goods gained momentum, and prices for electric and domestic appliances were almost flat. In the services sector, inflation slowed down to 0.16% amid the price decline for domestic airfare. Annual inflation amounted to 9.18%," the ministry added.