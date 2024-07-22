World Bank sending signals to Russia on readiness to resume cooperation

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. The leadership of the World Bank is sending signals to Russia on its readiness to resume a full-fledged cooperation if the international political environment changes, Executive Director of the World Bank representing Russia Roman Marshavin told TASS in an interview in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Bretton Woods Conference.

As previous World Bank President David Malpass was appointed and with support of Maksim Oreshkin who was Russia’s Economic Development Minister at that time the parties managed "to change the situation dramatically" for the better and restart the relations, he said. "This is why we should not give up now as well since sooner or later common sense will prevail the more so as the majority of global tasks are not solved without Russia’s participation. Those also include the issues of climate change, food and energy security, tackling pandemics and more. The leadership of the bank understands it and continues sending signals to us about readiness to resume a full-fledged cooperation in the event of changed foreign political environment," Marshavin said.

Moreover, the World Bank does not acknowledge sanctions against Moscow imposed by the West, which is why Russian companies can still cooperate with this international financial organization, he noted. "I should also note that our business should not be afraid of sanctions imposed by Western countries as the World Bank only acknowledges sanctions by the UN Security Council, meaning it does not acknowledge any unilateral sanctions imposed against Russian companies," Marshavin stressed.