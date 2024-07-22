World Bank executive director floats idea of creating international gas bank

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. The global financial system should have sector-specific banks, including a gas bank, Executive Director of the World Bank representing Russia Roman Marshavin told TASS in an interview in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Bretton Woods Conference.

"The world financial infrastructure should reflect present-day developments and adapt to challenges. This is why, I believe, the need to create sectoral development banks, a gas bank for example, is pressing," he said.

"Through financing gas projects across the world, the construction of infrastructure, export and import facilities and refining plants, such a bank would enable many developing countries to achieve far more impressive economic results compared with the current energy policy of the World Bank," Marshavin said, adding that "for supporting such projects regional and global development banks could attract investors from Global South countries, mainly from the Persian Gulf [zone]."