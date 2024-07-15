North Korea plans to start apple supplies to Russian market

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea agreed to start deliveries of apples to the Russian market, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) told TASS.

"North Korea has expressed interest in the supply of regulated products to Russia. At the negotiations held in June 2024, the parties noted great potential for expanding trade cooperation in the supply of products, in particular, apples. As part of the negotiations, which took place during the signing of the memorandum on plant quarantine, all questions from the Korean side were resolved and the parties agreed on the possibility of starting deliveries," the statement said.

The agency noted that apples from North Korea can be freely supplied to Russia with a phytosanitary certificate confirming the absence of quarantine organisms in the goods in accordance with the EAEU legislation.

Earlier, Russian Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut reported that the Ministry of Agriculture has lowered the forecast for the apple harvest in Russia in 2024 from 1.8 mln to 1.5 mln tons due to frost and is working with friendly countries on the supply of additional volumes of apples.